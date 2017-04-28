Calgary police are tracking down suspects in connection with a brazen smash and grab at a convenience store in the northeast.

Officers say that a white van pulled up to the store on 14 Street N.E. at about 4:10 a.m. and two suspects got out.

The thieves used a saw to cut the hinges of the door, gained access to the shop and went directly to an ATM.

The pair attempted to steal the whole machine, but was unable to get it out of the store.

The shop owner says that this isn’t the first time her store has been targeted by these thieves.

“I am getting irritated because this is the second incident in the last three weeks,” said Farzina Dhalla. “I recognize the van from the first incident three weeks ago and one of the men. The first time he was wearing a mask and this time he was not.”

Dhalla is concerned that if police don’t arrest the suspects this time, her business will be broken into again.