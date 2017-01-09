Police have arrested the third man wanted in connection with the death of 27-year-old Lorenzo Bearspaw, whose body was found last week.

Deangelo Powderface turned himself in to authorities on Sunday night after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest and two of his associates.

Powderface is charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, Bearspaw was last seen in the early morning hours of January 1, getting into a car with several other men after a party.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch.

On Saturday afternoon, RCMP attended a home near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 40, just south of Morley to arrest two other men.

John Stephens and Ralph Stephens, brothers, have also been charged with first-degree murder in the death.

29-year-old John Stephens surrendered to authorities but 27-year-old Ralph Stephens opened fire at the officers.

The RCMP returned fire and critically injured the man.

Stephens was taken to hospital in Calgary, but he later died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has launched an investigation into the actions of the responding RCMP members.