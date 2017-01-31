Thousands of people coast to coast took the time to remember the victims of a shooting in Quebec City last night, including many here in front of Calgary City Hall.

At the start of the vigil in our city, the Calgary Tower fell dark in a tribute to those lost and to let those left behind that the incident will not be forgotten.

Six men were killed in Sunday night’s attack on the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec City.

They were a professor, a halal butcher shop owner, two cousins from west Africa, a civil servant and a pharmacy assistant.

All of the men, between the ages of 39 and 60, left behind children.

Their losses prompted people of many different faiths, cultures, ages and genders to come together in solidarity.

“I feel like I need to stand up and peacefully show that I stand with everybody but especially the Islamic community who is being targeted unfairly,” said Lise Rajewicz, who attended the vigil.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi also offered his condolences on Monday and reminded everyone that Canada needs to remain a safe and welcome place for everyone.

“Use your voice. Denounce intolerance and racism and xenophobia and Islamophobia wherever you find it,” he said.

Premier Rachel Notley, participating in another vigil on the steps of the Legislature in Edmonton on Monday night, said that the shooting in Quebec revealed to Canadians everywhere the hatred that sometimes lives among us.

“The people who would commit such a horrible act of terror represent the very worst of our community,” she said.

Notley added that the shootings happened at a very fragile time as well. “I can’t feel that the problem is getting worse but there is no question that we do have a problem.”

About 2,000 people attended that gathering in Alberta’s capital and included prayers for the victims and a call for rational thinking instead of further acts of violence.

“Indeed, these are infuriating times and yet, anger is not the answer,” said Don Iveson, Edmonton’s mayor.

Many of the people who attended said that coming to vigils like these means something.

“With everything we see happening in Canada and around the world, you can either make a stand for something or you can just let it slide but, I think at some point you have to stand up and say, ‘I don’t think that is who we are’,” said Frank McCallum.

Calgary’s vigil was just one of many held across the country on Monday night.

In Quebec City, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and party leaders Rona Ambrose, Thomas Mulcair and Elizabeth May all marched shoulder to shoulder in a tribute for the victims.

Several thousand people also attended vigils in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Regina and many other centres.

The Reconciliation Bridge in Calgary and the High Level Bridge in Edmonton were also lit up in blue and while, the colours of Quebec’s provincial flag in honour of the victims.

The Calgary Police Service says that security has been heightened at many local mosques and asks that residents report any suspicious activity to them.