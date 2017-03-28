Young people looking for work will be crowding into Stampede Park on Tuesday for the annual job fair that aims to fill positions in many different areas of the city.

Over 90 employers are expected to attend, accepting resumes and even conducting on-the-spot interviews.

Competition for jobs is expected to be stiff, with easily over 5,000 youth expected to attend the event.

It may even be a bit tougher to secure a position than ever before because Alberta’s youth unemployment rate sits at 13.4 percent, up from 12.1 percent last year.

Employers include the City of Calgary, IKEA, Starbucks and just about every other business imaginable.

The fair won’t just tell youth about what jobs are available but it will also provide vital information about how they can secure the job they want.

There will be career planning help and also staff available to provide pointers on creating the best resume.

The fair runs from 1:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Big Four Building and admission is free for those aged 15 to 24.