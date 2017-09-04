Its last minute shopping at many Calgary malls on Labour Day as thousands of parents, teens and children are all looking to find everything they need to start the school year off great.

Shoppers are out at all of the city’s shopping centres and while it’s not completely shoulder-to-shoulder, it’s been busier than the average weekend.

Parents, like Michelle Chartier, are out to get all the essential items to prepare for the school year ahead.

“We’re just going to get a coat because it’s going to get cooler in the mornings now and a pair of jeans. Other than that, we’re set.”

She adds that she did the bulk of her shopping at the beginning of August and says that the hot summer changed her shopping tactics.

“A lot of us, since it’s been so hot, said we haven’t had to get as much back to school stuff yet because probably for the first month they’ll be wearing summer skirts and dresses and everything they’ve been wearing over the summer.”

One retailer says there have been a number of items flying off the shelves during the shopping craze on Labour Day.

“We’ve sold a lot of denim jackets; that seems to be really popular right now,” said Tara Nishikawa, supervisor at TopShop. “For girls, off the shoulder stuff, like tops and sweaters has been selling really well. Leather jackets, fur jackets, stuff like that; not for elementary but high school definitely because that’s more like high fashion.”

Some parents say they've been spending their time out in the heat rather than in the mall.

"We're not too stressed; we're just doing our thing and enjoying our last day off before we get into the craziness of life," said Audrey Goertzen.