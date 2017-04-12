Police are investigating after dozens of threatening letters were mailed from Calgary to homes in Ottawa.

Officers are tracing the letters through the postmark on the envelopes. Inside is a photo copy of a hand-written note.

About 27 complaints have come in so far to police in Ottawa, including to one person who works at the Canadian Labour Congress in Women’s and Human Rights.

"I think that's the most difficult thing to grapple with, I don't know if it was personal I don't know if it's related to my work, if it was a feminist thing or if it's just some random person playing a cruel and sick joke,” said Vicky Smallman.

In most cases, the hand-written address on the envelope named specific people, and police in Ottawa are trying to determine if it is a targeted mail out. Police in Calgary are also investigating.