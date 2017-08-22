A hole in one is the Holy Grail for any golfer but Pat Feeney has achieved eight aces in his golf career.

Even more incredible is the fact Feeney hit three holes in one in 36 days at the Highwood Golf and Country Club where he’s been a member for 24 years.

“July 7 it started and within 36 days I had three holes in one,” says Feeney. “I haven’t had one in 10 years and before that I had five.”

It’s estimated one in 12 thousand golfers hit a hole in one every year and those who know Feeney say he’s very modest about his aces.

“Generally speaking he’s pretty quiet about it unless you ask him. Which ones did you get? What did you hit on that one? Then he’ll fill you in with the details,” says John Murchie.

“He’s very good ball striker,” says the Highwood Golf and Country Club’s Crystal Shapka. “It’s all about that kind of game and having a good short game. If you’re putting is great, it doesn’t matter if you’re 15 feet, 20 feet from the hole you know you have it in the bag.”

Shapka has been playing golf for about 15 years and has yet to hit a hole in one.

“I’ve come close. I’ve hit the pin. I’ve needed an extra quarter roll and it would have been in but to get three in one month is crazy,” she says. “I’m hoping he doesn’t have to wait 10 years for his next one.”

Feeney is out on the course everyday around 9:00 a.m. and says there are about eight of them who play together about four times a week.

“I know the course but it’s difficult. It’s never easy but you still have to play good golf to get holes in one,” he says.

Murchie plays with Feeney about three or four times a year.

“He has very good distance control so normally on some of his shots he’ll be within five yards of his exact distance and then if he hits it on the line he’s got a good chance,” he says.

“When I had the other five they were just maybe a year or two apart over a 20 year span so it was exciting to get three of them in one month,” says Feeney.

Every golf course is different but at Highwood Feeney will be receiving a ball display that will include the ball he used to hit his hole in one along with details of which iron he used and the distance.

Feeney’s fellow club members are happy for his success.

“They just can’t believe it,” says Feeney. “I’ve just had dozens and dozens of people congratulate me and it’s amazing.”

However his luck in golf doesn’t extend the lottery.

Feeney says he has bought several lottery tickets after hitting a hole in one but laughs there’s no luck there.