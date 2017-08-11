Calgary police and RCMP worked together to track down and stop a stolen truck near Vulcan early Friday morning and say three people from Calgary are now facing charges.

Police in Calgary notified RCMP in Okotoks about a stolen F-350 that was headed into their area at 2:30 a.m.

A HAWCS helicopter tracked the truck as it headed down Highway 2 and officers laid down a spike belt just north of High River.

Two of the truck’s tires were deflated after it hit the belt and the driver exited the highway and turned toward the town.

Two passengers in the truck got out and tried to evade police but officers were able to locate them and arrested the man and woman without incident.

The stolen vehicle continued into High River and then went east down Highway 23 towards Vulcan.

Police put down a second spike belt and the other two tires were taken out.

The driver took off southbound and sparks from the damaged tires started a fire in the ditch along the highway. Firefighters from Champion were called in to extinguish the grass fire.

The truck came to a stop after it caught fire and the driver was arrested.

Police say he was on statutory release and is now in the custody of Correctional Services Canada.

Charges against the 35-year-old driver from Calgary are pending and include; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and flight from police.

The 26-year-old woman and 25-year-old man, who were passengers in the truck, are also from Calgary and are each facing a charge of possession of stolen property over $5000.

Both have been released and are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on September 8, 2017.