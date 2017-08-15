Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams say that three men are facing charges in connection with one of the largest fentanyl seizures Calgary has ever seen.

ALERT says that on August 8, three homes were searched with the assistance of the Calgary Police Service.

Police found the following during last week’s raid:

3,139 fentanyl pills

498 grams of heroin

1.4 kilograms of cocaine

885 grams of the cocaine buffing agent phenacetin

1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine

308 grams of GHB

214 grams of MDMA

8.9 kilograms of marijuana

25 grams of cannabis resin

$22,680 cash proceeds of crime

Three men were arrested and have been charged with 28 charges:

Cong Nguyen, 36, of Calgary

Hoang Duong, 33, of Calgary

Scott Smith, 29, of Calgary

The charges consist of cocaine production, possession of the proceeds of crime and multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

There is no information on their next court date.

This seizure is the third largest in ALERT’s history in the Calgary area, with the largest being the seizure of over 11,000 pills in February 2015.

The CPS seized over 35,000 pills during a bust in December 2016 while the province’s highest was a seizure of over 130,000 pills by the Edmonton Police Service earlier this year.

ALERT advises anyone who suspects drug activity in their communities to contact their local police detachment or contact Crime Stoppers as 1-800-222-8477.