The bodies of three people were found in a car at a building site in the Sage Hill area on Monday morning and Calgary police are now working to determine if their deaths are suspicious.

Firefighters were called to reports of a vehicle fire in the 100 block of Sage Bluff Circle N.W. at about 7:00 a.m.

Crews doused the fire and found three bodies inside the wreckage.

“Almost immediately after we had a really good rainfall, we had to tarp the vehicle. Upon tarping the vehicle and finally getting some reprieve from the weather, we were finally able to conduct a scene examination of the vehicle. Part of it is that fire was used to conceal evidence in this matter. Part of it also has to do with the fact of, exactly how the bodies were located within the vehicle,” said Acting Insp. Paul Wozney of the CPS Major Crimes Section.

Identification of the remains will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office once autopsies are complete but investigators say the bodies are those of a man, a women and a third person who is believed to be female.

The black, 2011 Chevrolet Cruze, was found tucked in next to some townhomes that were under construction and it has now been taken to the Forensic Unit for examination.

“They were able to contain that fire to the vehicle and just a little bit of damage to the side of the building,” said Wozney.

“They came across a fully involved fire so it was completely engulfed and was very close to new construction that was still in the stages of construction, and did a great job of knocking down that fire and preventing fire spread to that building,” said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer, Calgary Fire Department.

Police say the vehicle was not reported stolen and that the registered owner is known to them.

“There were Alberta plates on the vehicle,” said Wozney. “The registered owner does have a history in our jurisdiction, that being said, we’re still just trying to track down that person to confirm their whereabouts.”

The Homicide Unit is working to determine if the deaths are accidental or suspicious in nature.

“It really is just the circumstances of three deceased persons in a vehicle with fire used to conceal whatever is inside that vehicle, which certainly leads us to believe that the circumstances are suspicious,” said Wozney.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen suspicious activity at the construction site in the hours leading up to the fire to contact them at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org