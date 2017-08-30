An investigation into the actions of members of the Calgary Police Service vice unit during a 2010 investigation into at-risk youth has resulted in charges against three officers.

In June of 2015, the Calgary Police Service Standards Section received a complaint from a former CPS member alleging their fellow officers had acted inappropriately during a January 2010 investigation. The officers, members of the CPS vice unit, had been attempting to apprehend a youth under the Protection of Sexually Exploited Children Act and identified a man they believed had information pertaining to the whereabouts of the minor.

“The intent that day was to return a young female that was being sexually exploited," said CPS Acting Superintendent Don Coleman..

The four officers allegedly placed the man in an unmarked police vehicle and drove for approximately 20 minutes. During the trip, officers allegedly assaulted the man before returning him to where he had been picked up.

The unnamed man died several months after his interaction with police and his death is not believed to have been related to the incident.

As a result of the investigation into the allegations against the CPS members, three officers were arrested and charged on Wednesday:

Det. Paul Rubner, a 25-year member of the CPS, faces charges of kidnapping and assault

Sgt. Mark Schwartz, a 16-year CPS member, faces charges of kidnapping and assault

Det. Reagan Hossick, an 18-year veteran of the force, has been charged with kidnapping

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave and, according to CPS officials, will have their status reviewed in a week’s time.

Acting Supt. Don Coleman is scheduled to address the investigation into the officers' actions at 3:30 p.m.