Police seized over $1 million worth of drugs and cash from four homes in Lethbridge on the weekend and three people are now facing charges.

A vehicle was stopped on Highway 3 just outside the city on Saturday and a search produced four kilograms of cannabis resin that was stashed inside a hidden compartment.

Police then executed search warrants on four homes in Lethbridge at the following addresses:

200-block of Ryerson Road West 200-block of Lasalle Terrace West 0-block of Modesto Road West 800-block of 11 Street North

Large amounts of ecstasy, cocaine, marijuana, cannabis resin, methamphetamine, psilocybin, and LSD were seized from the homes and police say it’s the largest drug seizure in the city’s history.

Firearms and cash were also found in the homes and police say the drugs have an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

“Today you’re seeing evidence of Lethbridge’s largest drug bust, which represents a significant blow to organized crime and drug trafficking in our city and surrounding communities,” said Lethbridge Police Chief Rob Davis. “This seizure has prevented thousands of doses of harmful and potentially fatal drugs from making their way into the streets and ultimately into the homes of people we all know.”

Police seized the following :

8,054 ecstasy pills;

546 grams of cocaine;

305 grams of methamphetamine;

20.9 kilograms of marijuana;

4.5 kilograms of cannabis resin;

9 kilograms of psilocybin mushrooms;

1,605 tabs of LSD;

1,575 Xanax pills

$120,000 cash proceeds of crime

Four vehicles including; a Jeep Cherokee, Dodge Ram, Audi A4, and Chevrolet Impala.

The vehicles have a total value of about $140,000 and will be referred to civil forfeiture.

Drew Boake, 27 is charged with eight counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Alexander Herbert, 29, is charged with ten counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

Katlyn Robinson, 23 is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.

All three remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

ALERT launched an investigation in December after receiving information that a group of drug dealers were operating in the city.