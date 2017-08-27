A late afternoon crash west of Balzac has sent one person to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance and two others by ground ambulance.

Paramedic crews responded to the intersection of Highway 566 and Centre Street/Range Road 13 at approximately 4:30 p.m. following a crash between a Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a Kia sedan.

EMS officials confirm one woman was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life threatening condition. Two people, ages and genders not confirmed, were transported from the scene by ground ambulance to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

Traffic was detoured around the intersection following the crash. RCMP continue to investigate.