An investigation is underway into suspected criminal activity following a Friday night explosion in a northeast neighbourhood that left three people suffering from severe burns.

According to Calgary Fire Department Battalion Chief Allister Robin, emergency crews responded to the 200 block of Pinemill Road Northeast at approximately 10:00 p.m. after the occupant of a home reported an explosion in the detached garage on the property.

“(Fire) crews responded to the back alley, where they were directed, and encountered smoke coming from the detached garage,” said Robin. “They forced the overhead door (open) and entered. There was a small fire burning which they extinguished quickly.”

Three injured men, suffering from burns, were found in the alleyway and on a nearby lawn.

“Emergency Medical Services also arrived very quickly and assessed three individuals that were quite severely burnt and transported them to an area hospital. There was also a family pet, a dog, (that) was treated and taken to a veterinary clinic.”

EMS officials confirm the three patients, all men in their 30s, were transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

Battalion Chief Robin says a preliminary investigation determined the explosion was the result of butane vapors being sparked and the incident is believed to be related to criminal activity. Arson investigators and a CFD investigator continue their examination of the scene.