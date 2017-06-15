Investigators say three people have been arrested in connection with two separate drug busts that took place in Calgary last week.

The first operation began in May and targeted a woman believed to have links to the drug trade.

Police say their target was spotted driving in the community in a fashion that indicated she was involved in drug trafficking, so officers stopped her vehicle.

A search of her vehicle found:

956 grams of powder cocaine (worth $95,600)

156.3 grams of crack cocaine (worth $15,630)

$625 in cash

Three Rolex watches (worth $30,000)

Hanh Tuyet Truong, 48, of Calgary has been charged with one count of drug trafficking, one count of possession of the proceeds of crime and two counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

She is expected in court on June 28.

The second investigation targeted a pair of people also believed to be involved in the drug trade.

On June 7, police stopped a vehicle in the 2600 block of 68 Street N.E.

The occupants were arrested and search of the vehicle found $21,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine.

From that seizure and arrest, police were able to secure search warrants for two other homes in northeast Calgary.

A search of those homes resulted in the seizure of:

56.9 grams of crack cocaine

Cocaine processing and packaging equipment

Other items used in drug trafficking

Yoas Abraham Dezaw, 33, and Sarak Kebede Degu, 43, have been charged with possession of a controlled substance of the purpose of trafficking.

Gezaw is also facing charges for possession of the proceeds of crime, possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance order.