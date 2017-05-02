Police are looking for the public’s help to track down three people wanted on warrants in connection to a stolen vehicle sting earlier this year.

In March 2017, police issued information that they were looking for two people in connection with Operation Incessant, a follow up operation to Operation Cold Start.

Sage Bryanna Bartman and Ian Edward Morris are both wanted for possession of stolen property, drug possession and various other offences.

Since that time, police have identified a third person in Operation Incessant.

12 warrants have been issued for the arrest of Anastassios Tasso Siokas; 49, of Calgary.

The warrants for Siokas include:

obstruction of a peace officer

impersonation

driving while disqualified

possession of another person’s identity documents

possession of a stolen credit card

fraudulent concealment

two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000

four offences under the Traffic Safety Act

He is described as Caucasian, 5’10”, with a medium build, brown eyes and partially grey hair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

TEXT: tttTIPS to 274637