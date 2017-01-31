Kidnapping and assault charges have been laid against three Albertans after a man was abducted during a suspected drug deal last week.

RCMP in Cochrane were called to a report of a kidnapping on January 24 and say the victim had planned a meeting with the suspects and was then taken and held for a time.

He was later released and sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Georgina Twoyoungmen, 36, Lyle Bearspaw, 23, and Crieg Amos, 26, are all charged with assault and kidnapping with a firearm and all are residents of the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

The three have been denied bail and are expected to appear in court in Cochrane on the charges on Tuesday.