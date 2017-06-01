A young child has regained the ability to breathe under his own power but remains in potentially life threatening condition after a near-drowning outside of Calgary city limits late Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 6:00 p.m., an EMS crew was called to a location in the hamlet of Delacour, east of Calgary, following reports a small child had drowned in a pool.

According to RCMP, an adult found the child in an above ground pool, pulled the unresponsive boy from the water and ran to the Delacour General Store for help. Someone working at the store made the emergency call to 911.

EMS officials confirm a three-year-old boy was transported to the Peter Lougheed Centre in critical condition. Paramedic crews also transported a team of specialists, including pediatric nurses and doctors, from the Alberta Children's Hospital to the Peter Lougheed Centre to help stabilize the child.

The boy was later taken to the Alberta Children's Hospital Thursday evening and, as of 9:00 p.m., RCMP confirm the boy is breathing under his own power.

A police investigation into the matter is underway and officers are working with the child's family.

The hamlet of Delacour is situated approximately 10 kilometres east of Calgary city limits along Highway 564, the extension of Country Hills Boulevard.