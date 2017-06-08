Calgary and surrounding communities were stuck by a spring thunderstorm on Thursday complete with driving rain, lightning strikes and howling wind that unearthed large trees and conditions were ripe for a possible tornado.

Large trees were uprooted by the strong wind in the southwest community of Oakridge early Thursday evening and one lane of eastbound Memorial Drive near 19 St NW was temporarily closed as Calgary Fire Department members attempted to remove a downed tree.

According to ENMAX roughly 2,200 customers were without power following the storm. Several homes in the northwest communities of Sunnyside, Rosedale, Briar Hill and Hillhurst were temporarily without power after a fallen tree contacted ENMAX equipment. A crew was deployed to the area and ENMAX expects to have power restored before 10:30 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary ended at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the same time a tornado watch was issued for areas east and southeast of the City of Calgary. The tornado watch ended at 9:35 p.m.

For up-to-date information regarding severe weather warnings in Alberta, visit Environment Canada.