Thursday night thunderstorm uproots trees, tornado watch issued east of Calgary
Toppled tree along Palliser Drive Southwest following Thursday evening's thunderstorm (photo: Shael Gelfand)
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 8:44PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 8, 2017 9:10PM MDT
Calgary and surrounding communities were stuck by a spring thunderstorm on Thursday complete with driving rain, lightning strikes and howling wind that unearthed large trees and conditions were ripe for a possible tornado.
Large trees were uprooted by the strong wind in the southwest community of Oakridge early Thursday evening and one lane of eastbound Memorial Drive near 19 St NW was temporarily closed as Calgary Fire Department members attempted to remove a downed tree.
According to ENMAX roughly 2,200 customers were without power following the storm. Several homes in the northwest communities of Sunnyside, Rosedale, Briar Hill and Hillhurst were temporarily without power after a fallen tree contacted ENMAX equipment. A crew was deployed to the area and ENMAX expects to have power restored before 10:30 p.m.
The severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary ended at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the same time a tornado watch was issued for areas east and southeast of the City of Calgary.
As of 8:22 p.m., a tornado watch was in effect for the following areas:
- Co. of Newell near Bassano
- Co. of Newell near Brooks Rosemary and Duchess
- Co. of Newell near Gem
- Co. of Newell near Scandia and Kinbrook Island Prov. Park
- M.D. of Foothills near Blackie
- M.D. of Taber near Enchant
- Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead
- Siksika Res. 146
- Vulcan Co. near Arrowwood Herronton and Queenstown
- Vulcan Co. near Carmangay and Champion
- Vulcan Co. near Lomond Travers and Little Bow Reservoirs
- Vulcan Co. near Milo
- Vulcan Co. near Vulcan and Ensign
- Wheatland Co. near Hussar
- Wheatland Co. near Standard and Gleichen
- Wheatland Co. near Strathmore Lyalta and Carseland
For up-to-date information regarding weather warnings in Alberta, visit Environment Canada.
