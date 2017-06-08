Calgary and surrounding communities were stuck by a spring thunderstorm on Thursday complete with driving rain, lightning strikes and howling wind that unearthed large trees and conditions were ripe for a possible tornado.

Large trees were uprooted by the strong wind in the southwest community of Oakridge early Thursday evening and one lane of eastbound Memorial Drive near 19 St NW was temporarily closed as Calgary Fire Department members attempted to remove a downed tree.

According to ENMAX roughly 2,200 customers were without power following the storm. Several homes in the northwest communities of Sunnyside, Rosedale, Briar Hill and Hillhurst were temporarily without power after a fallen tree contacted ENMAX equipment. A crew was deployed to the area and ENMAX expects to have power restored before 10:30 p.m.

The severe thunderstorm warning for the City of Calgary ended at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the same time a tornado watch was issued for areas east and southeast of the City of Calgary.

As of 8:22 p.m., a tornado watch was in effect for the following areas:

Co. of Newell near Bassano

Co. of Newell near Brooks Rosemary and Duchess

Co. of Newell near Gem

Co. of Newell near Scandia and Kinbrook Island Prov. Park

M.D. of Foothills near Blackie

M.D. of Taber near Enchant

Rocky View Co. near Chestermere Dalroy and Dalemead

Siksika Res. 146

Vulcan Co. near Arrowwood Herronton and Queenstown

Vulcan Co. near Carmangay and Champion

Vulcan Co. near Lomond Travers and Little Bow Reservoirs

Vulcan Co. near Milo

Vulcan Co. near Vulcan and Ensign

Wheatland Co. near Hussar

Wheatland Co. near Standard and Gleichen

Wheatland Co. near Strathmore Lyalta and Carseland

For up-to-date information regarding weather warnings in Alberta, visit Environment Canada.