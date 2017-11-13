City council will be presented with a new, tighter, timeline on Monday morning regarding the possibility of Calgary bidding for the Olympics in 2026 and officials say it’s going to cost even more to go ahead with the plan.

The bid committee says city will need to come up with a decision by January 2018 and find an additional $2M to continue the quest for the bid.

Once the process has started, it will take about a year to complete the bid package that will need to be submitted by January 2019.

The group is looking for council support to continue the process.

“Things have been compressed substantially, so we’re looking at requesting council to support what I would call an increased effort or increased level of commitment towards the project so we can do multiple streams of work in parallel,” said Kyle Ripley with the City of Calgary.

In total, the Olympic bid would cost the city $4.6B with taxpayers needing to pay $2.4B of that amount. The International Olympic Committee says it would be gifting host cities with nearly a billion dollars to help with costs.

Ripley said the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee hasn't yet made a formal request for funding.

"We're in the process of validating what that figure will be and it's our intention to come back to council on the 20th of November with a figure. So, again, the purpose of this discussion is to bring them up to speed and make them aware that there is an ask coming."