This year, the City of Calgary won’t be picking up your old Christmas tree for removal, but there is a way to skip the headache of taking it to the dump yourself and donate to a worthy cause at the same time.

The Tree Tossers will be out picking up trees from residents’ yards and laneways around the city for a fee, with part of the money going to the Calgary Food Bank and to a local tree seller who is terminally ill.

The cost is between $12 and $20, depending on when you sign up for the service.

You can pay online and then the crew will show up sometime over the next week and a half.

“Beau”, chief executive Tree Tosser, says that a lot of people who called them had no idea that the city was no longer offering pick up.

“We don’t want people being stranded with a tree on their front lawn until summer, so we thought we could go out and pick this up and make it easy for them.”

For more information on the Tree Tosser service, you can go to their website.

The City of Calgary cancelled tree pickup this year in order to save funds in the budget.