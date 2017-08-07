Residents of the Town of Okotoks are being told to stop all outdoor watering immediately because of dry conditions in southern Alberta.

Officials say that the dry weather and lack of precipitation has impacted the level of the Sheep River and the outdoor watering schedule has not resulted in enough of a reduction of water use.

As a result, the town is asked all residents to stop all outdoor water use on August 2, including:

Watering established lawns, trees and shrubs

Washing driveways, vehicles or houses

Filling hot tubs or swimming pools

Running sprinklers for any type of use

The Town is also helping by eliminating all water use except in recently sodded areas, where non-potable sources are being used where they exist.

Residents can still cool down because the town will be keeping indoor recreation facilities and spray parks open because they use recycled water supplies.

The ban is likely to remain in place until a significant rainfall occurs.

Anyone found in violation of the ban is subject to enforcement and possible fines.