Police continue to investigate a serious crash that sent a man to hospital on Friday morning and shut down a major route into the core for several hours.

Officers were called to the area at just after 5:00 a.m. for reports that a pedestrian had been struck by a white SUV.

The man, who is in his mid-20s, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital in lfe threatening condition.

Police are still working out whether or not the man was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. There haven't said if alcohol or speed were involved.

The two right hand lanes of 9 Avenue S.W. at 11 Street were closed for the investigation but the road has since been reopened.