Emergency crews had to deal with a precarious situation in the Foothills Industrial Park on Wednesday night following a big crash.

Officials say a truck crashed into a power pole near the intersection of 40 Street and 74 Avenue S.E. with such force that it sheared the pole in half.

The impact knocked a number of live wires onto the tracks, blocking a CN freight train.

Crews say one of the cars closest to the incident was filled with jet fuel.

ENMAX was called to the scene to shut off the power to the lines to allow crews to clear them away.

No one was hurt in the crash.