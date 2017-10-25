CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Trans-Canada Highway near Golden reopened following rock slide
Published Wednesday, October 25, 2017 10:57AM MDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 25, 2017 2:10PM MDT
The Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke was closed in both directions for several hours on Wednesday because of a rock slide.
BC Transportation sent out a tweet, earlier in the day, saying crews were on scene assessing the situation.
#BCHwy1 closed due to rockslide between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. Crews on scene. No est. opening time. Check @DriveBC for updates pic.twitter.com/E0GnEbGUOc— BC Transportation (@TranBC) October 25, 2017
Crews were able to clear the debris and the highway was reopened at about 2:00 p.m.
Rock slide cleanup complete, #BCHwy1 now OPEN between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. Thanks for your patience.— BC Transportation (@TranBC) October 25, 2017
