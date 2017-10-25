The Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke was closed in both directions for several hours on Wednesday because of a rock slide.

BC Transportation sent out a tweet, earlier in the day, saying crews were on scene assessing the situation.

Crews were able to clear the debris and the highway was reopened at about 2:00 p.m.

Rock slide cleanup complete, #BCHwy1 now OPEN between #Revelstoke and #GoldenBC. Thanks for your patience. — BC Transportation (@TranBC) October 25, 2017

For more information, check the DriveBC website HERE.