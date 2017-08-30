CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash near Field, B.C.
The crash closed the Trans-Canada Highway near Field for several hours. (Supplied/Cecilia Pang)
Published Wednesday, August 30, 2017 5:47AM MDT
The Trans-Canada Highway near Field has reopened after a serious crash on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say the crash, at around 3:30 p.m., involved a transport truck and an RV.
A man in his 30s was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.
The incident ended up closing the highway for several hours, but the route has since been reopened.