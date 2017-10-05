There is shock from the energy sector on Thursday morning as Calgary-based TransCanada announced they would be dropping the idea of a pipeline from Alberta to the east coast.

The company put the Energy East project on hold in September, four years after it was first announced.

Officials said they made the move after the National Energy Board ruling said the board assessment will include a look at the upstream and downstream greenhouse gases that would be produced by the pipeline.

The Canadian Energy Pipeline Association says it is 'extremely disappointed with the decision'.

The organization released a statement on Thursday morning, saying:

TransCanada was forced to make the difficult decision to abandon its project, following years of hard work and millions of dollars in investment. The loss of this major project means the loss of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars for Canada, and will significantly impact our country’s ability to access markets for our oil and gas.

CEPA also said that pipelines are the only viable way to get large amounts of oil and gas to market and the country will be missing out on a big opportunity with the loss of Energy East.

The $15B project would have carried crude oil from Alberta to refineries in the Maritimes.