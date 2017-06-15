For the second time in a week, authorities in Lethbridge are investigating a report of vandalism targeting the community’s downtown Pride crosswalk.

On Thursday morning, a City of Lethbridge worker called police and said that someone had dumped manure and tar on the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 3 Avenue and 6 Street S.

Some cans of black paint were also found near the scene and are believed to be connected to the incident.

City workers have already gone out with pressure washers to clean the crosswalk that had been marred by tire skid marks earlier this week.

3 Avenue, between 5 and 7 Streets, was shut down so crews could complete the work.

Organizers of Pridefest in Lethbridge said when the crosswalk was first vandalized earlier this week, it was viewed as an attack against the LGBTQ community.

“Always one of the troubles with visibility of minority groups is creating understanding of why these things are necessary and why they are important,” said Derick Antson, treasurer with Lethbridge PrideFest. “It’s hard but it also helps restate why we do this work in creating visibility and safe spaces.”

They say they are likely committed by a small handful of people who are resistant to change.

Police say they are still early in the investigation and have no suspects at this point.

The crosswalk will be touched up just ahead of Lethbridge’s Pride Festival, scheduled for this Saturday.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge's Eli Bullen)