Fish and Wildlife officials have set up traps to try and capture a grizzly bear in southwest Calgary that's feared to have lost its fear of humans.

Signs have been posted at the entrance to Griffith Woods Park that borders the south edge of Discovery Ridge, including that the area is closed to visitors.

Officers say bear activity has been high in the area for the past week.

"We had a report last week, maybe Wednesday, and a couple of sightings, never more than that." Trevor Miller, superintendent with Alberta Fish and Wildlife said. "On Saturday we had residents close by where the bear was attracted to a fruit tree."

The bear was spotted twice on Monday; once by a cyclist and then by a jogger.

Neither person was hurt in the incidents. Officials say the cyclist managed to startle the bear, making it run off. The jogger came within a short distance of the bear before they noticed it was there.

There are no reports of the bear attacking anyone yet but officials are concerned the bruin may have become habituated to humans.

Now, there are plans to capture the bear.

"We have the area closed and we have some traps set. We'll leave them for a couple days. We'll set some cameras on the trailheads to see if the bear will come back to the trap. If he's not gone in we'll probably have to reevaluate after a couple days."

Deannie Simes, who walks her dogs in the area on a regular basis, says she keeps a simple strategy in mind.

"I always try and make noise because I don't want to run into anything, There's a moose that lives here too and a lot of coyotes."

The 93 hectare park, bordered by the Elbow River and kilometres of dense forest. has been the site of a number of run-ins with wildlife over the years.

There have been encounters with cougars and packs of wild dogs that have also led to closures.