A late afternoon tornado touched down a few kilometres west of the Village of Breton and frighteningly close to the homes of a mother and her adult daughter.

Teresa Pinyon and Ashley Polischuk live approximately a mile apart in a rural area northwest of the village.

“(My sister and I) were just watching the clouds come in and whatnot,” recounted Pinyon. “We had to go down and turn the livestock out and that’s when the rain started really hard so we just kind of stood in the barn. I was videoing out the back door, watching the clouds, and that’s facing south, facing Ashley’s home. That’s when I started seeing funnel clouds.”

“The first one just basically kind of shot out of the clouds and then it went back up. Then there was a few more small ones that bounced around all over the place.”

At around 5:30 p.m., Pinyon spotted a funnel cloud in the area above her daughter’s home and she began to fear for the safety of her daughter and two grandchildren. Pinyon guesses the funnel cloud activity lasted roughly three minutes but the harrowing ordeal felt much longer.

“A lifetime. I was terrified for my kids and my grandkids. I can’t really explain it. I felt helpless.”

Pinyon’s sister managed to contact Ashley by phone. “She grabbed her kids and put them in the bathtub and that’s where they were.”

“There was one that had come through the front pasture of her home. It never touched down at all. But just down the road, maybe a quarter of a mile to the west of her place, is where it actually touched down and where all the damage has been done.”

“You can see a path where it went through when it touched down and then it went through and it took out trees that are about four feet around, broke them off, and a swath probably a quarter of a mile wide.”

Pinyon says the path of devastation came within 200 yards of a neighbour’s home and fire and rescue crews were deployed to the area to removed trees from power lines.

Environment Canada confirms a tornado touched down approximately five kilometres northwest of Breton. No injuries have been reported in connection with the tornado.

The Village of Breton is located approximately 90 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.