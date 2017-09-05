The first paramedic team to respond to a Woodbine home where a 38-year-old woman was found dead in 2016 testified at the trial of the victim’s mother.

Patricia Couture, 70, is charged with criminal negligence causing the death of her daughter Melissa.

The victim, who suffered from cerebral palsy, was found dead in the pair’s home on Woodridge Close S.W. on April 26, 2016.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Melissa lived with severe mental and physical disabilities, including hearing loss, visual impairment and stiffness in her extremities.

Her mind was that of a three or four-year-old and she was completely immobile.

During the first day of proceedings, the court heard from the first responders to the scene who said Melissa appeared to be quite emaciated and unresponsive.

The home itself, the paramedics said, had a pungent smell that was likely a combination of feces, urine and decay.

Melissa was lying on the couch on her back and her body was found to be cold. She was declared dead minutes later, the court heard.

Patricia, who had called 911 after finding her daughter, was acting anxious and erratic.

The 70-year-old was originally charged with failure to provide the necessaries of life, but that charge was later upgraded to criminal negligence causing death.

If convicted, she could face life in prison.

The trial is scheduled for five days.

A doctor, specializing in nutrition, is expected to testify on Tuesday afternoon.