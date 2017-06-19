Following a series of delays, court proceedings against a man accused of stabbing his estranged wife and her friend to death in 2014 began on Monday.

Hari Pal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Sanjula Devi and Fahmida Velji-Visram.

The women were stabbed to death in the Penbrooke home Pal once shared with Devi.

Pal, though declared fit to stand trial, told the judge that he didn't know what his plea was, prompting the judge to enter 'not guilty' pleas on his behalf, suggesting he could be avoiding the issue.

During the Crown's opening statement, court head that Pal and his wife had split up, but she went back to the home in Penbrooke they shared to gather some of her belongings.

Devi's friend Velji-Visram went with her for a ride to help out.

The Crown says Pal stabbed Velji-Visram first and then Devi. A third woman, the upstairs resident of the house, was also attacked.

Pal's daughter was also at the scene and ran out of the home when the attacks occurred, screaming for help.

Pal had fled the scene, but was found a short time later suffering from self-inflicted injuries after he’d ingested some sort of liquid.

The delay has been very hard on the families of the victims.

Fahmida Velji-Visram’s brother says he misses his sister and he is frustrated that the trial has yet to begin.

"I'm pissed off. The justice system is taking a lot longer than I would have thought," said Farouk Velji.

Farouk says not having justice for his sister has made the six month anniversary of her death even worse, but on Tuesday, the families finally got some welcome news.

Legal aid was approved and a lawyer was finally assigned to the accused, Hari Pal.

“Excellent so at least something is going on. It took six months but at least it’s done and it’s a good day today to hear that information. On a day we remember her we know she is doing that from up there,” said Velji.

"This is difficult for both sides, Mr. Pal is in custody, the victim's family or the complainant's families are awaiting some form of resolution," said Ouellette.

Last year, doctors determined that Pal, despite suffering from a mild neurocognitive disorder that affects his memory, was fit to stand trial.

On Monday afternoon, the court is expected to hear from Pal's daughter.