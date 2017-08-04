Edward Delton Downey, the 47-year-old Calgary man facing two first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of a 34-year-old mother and her five-year-daughter, will have his trial heard in November of 2018.

A trial date was set on Friday for November 26, 2018, four days after the scheduled date for jury selection.

A preliminary hearing in May of this year determined there was enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Sara Baillie’s body was located in her home in Panorama Hills on July 11, 2016 and a province-wide Amber Alert was issued for her young daughter, Taliyah Marsman, who police believed had been abducted. Several days later, the remains of the five-year-old girl were located in a rural area east of Calgary city limits.

Downey was identified as a suspect and arrested at a northeast strip mall on July 13, 2016. The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

