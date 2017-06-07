The trial for the young man accused of killing a senior, a father and a two-year-old girl will begin on Wednesday morning in a Lethbridge courtroom.

Derek Saretzky, 24, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Terry Blanchette, 27, his daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, 2, and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech in September 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The case began back in September 2015 when Blanchette’s body was found inside the home he shared with his daughter in Blairmore.

An AMBER Alert was issued because there was no trace of the little girl anywhere inside the home.

Unfortunately, after two days of searching, her remains were discovered at a nearby rural property.

Months after his original arrest, Saretzky was charged in connection with Meketech’s murder, a full five days before Blanchette’s body was found.

The jury trial is expected to last four weeks and will hear from more than 40 witnesses, including members of Saretzky’s family and Cheyenne Dunbar, Hailey’s mother.

16 jurors were chosen during the selection process that took about an hour on May 25.

Justice William Tilleman instructed the members to avoid all news reports and social media posts about the case.