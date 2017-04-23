Trial to begin for man accused of killing gas station attendant
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 2:59PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 9:14PM MDT
Joshua Cody Mitchell’s trial starts on Monday in the hit and run death of a gas station attendant in 2015.
Maryam Rashidi Ashianti was killed when she was hit and dragged by a truck driver who didn't pay for $113 worth of gas. She had only worked at the Centex station on 16th Avenue northwest for three days when the incident happened.
The Crown prosecutor has elected to bring the case straight to trial, skipping over a preliminary hearing.
The trial is expected to take two weeks.