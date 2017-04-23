Joshua Cody Mitchell’s trial starts on Monday in the hit and run death of a gas station attendant in 2015.

Maryam Rashidi Ashianti was killed when she was hit and dragged by a truck driver who didn't pay for $113 worth of gas. She had only worked at the Centex station on 16th Avenue northwest for three days when the incident happened.

The Crown prosecutor has elected to bring the case straight to trial, skipping over a preliminary hearing.

The trial is expected to take two weeks.