The 57-year-old man who was recently convicted of killing a Calgary couple and their grandchild is appealing his three first-degree murder convictions.

On Friday, Douglas Garland’s legal representatives filed an appeal citing perceived errors in the trial regarding an ‘unlawful’ search of the Garland property, near Airdrie, and an application to deem evidence gathered from the farm inadmissable.

In mid-February, Garland was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Alvin Liknes, Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien. Garland was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 75 years.