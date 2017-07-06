Truck driver killed in highway crash near Dead Man’s Flats
One man was killed and two others injured in a crash between two semi tractor-trailer units on Highway 1 on July 6, 2017. (Photo: James Thompson)
Published Thursday, July 6, 2017 7:37AM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 6, 2017 8:22AM MDT
One man was killed and two others were injured in a fiery crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Lac Des Arcs on Thursday morning.
Emergency crews from Canmore and Nakoda were called to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, between Dead Man’s Flats and Highway 1X, at about 12:20 a.m. for reports of a crash.
RCMP say an eastbound semi tractor-trailer unit struck another semi that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway and that the impact caused an explosion and fire.
The driver of the parked truck was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to Foothills Hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
The driver of the other truck, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police have closed the eastbound lanes of the highway while crews work to remove the debris.
The westbound lanes of the highway are open to motorists.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Spectacular weather kicks off start of Stampede
- ‘He looked me in the eyes after he actually stabbed me’: Victim recalls parking lot attack
- Magnitude 5.8 quake wakes slumbering Montana residents
- 4 young children, man found dead after reported stabbing; mother detained
- 'Period of flux' as Toronto home sales plunge