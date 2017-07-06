One man was killed and two others were injured in a fiery crash on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Lac Des Arcs on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews from Canmore and Nakoda were called to a crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1, between Dead Man’s Flats and Highway 1X, at about 12:20 a.m. for reports of a crash.

RCMP say an eastbound semi tractor-trailer unit struck another semi that was stopped on the shoulder of the highway and that the impact caused an explosion and fire.

The driver of the parked truck was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger, a man in his 40s, was taken to Foothills Hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

The driver of the other truck, a man in his 30s, was also taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police have closed the eastbound lanes of the highway while crews work to remove the debris.

The westbound lanes of the highway are open to motorists.