Friends of Elayarajas Balasundaram are mourning the loss of the 36-year-old who they remember as passionate, hardworking and inspirational.

“Helpful and kind-hearted,” said Rajesh Murugesan, a friend of Balasundaram’s since college. “That was his M.O. (modus operandi). Always comes to you to help you out.”

Early Thursday morning, Balasundaram and Heather McAsey Anderson were standing near the QEII Highway, between Bowden and Innisfail, after McAsey Anderson had stopped to check on the truck driver who had been stranded in the ditch. An approaching semi encountered some debris and collided with the pair.

According to friends, Balasundaram had been in Canada for nearly five years and was working to support his widowed mother and his three siblings in India.

The 36-year-old had studied the culinary arts and had a degree in hotel management. He had worked as a chef at a few restaurants in Calgary but dreamed of a career as a truck driver.

Blasundaram’s friends in India are trying to come to terms with the tragedy. A GoFundMe page has been created to cover the cost of returning his body to India and his funeral.

“We just want his soul to rest in peace,” said Murugesan, “that’s the only thing we can do for him now at this point.”

Any additional funds will be donated to his family.

Tributes continue to pour in for McAsey Anderson as well. The 50-year-old, mother of two, is the sister of Brian McAsey of the Calgary Fire Department. In a message posted on Facebook, McAsey said he is proud of his sister for how she lived and how she died.