Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and interim PC leader Rona Ambrose are both in the city on Wednesday to rally support for candidates in two key byelections in Calgary.

There are five vacant ridings in the country and two of those are in Calgary; Calgary-Heritage, Stephen Harper’s old riding, and Calgary-Midnapore, previously held by Jason Kenney.

Trudeau is expected to meet with voters at Heritage Square on Wednesday afternoon.

Haley Brown, the Liberal candidate for Calgary-Midnapore and Scott Forsyth, running in Calgary-Heritage, will also be in attendance.

A campaign rally will be held later in the day at the BMO Centre.

Ambrose will be speaking at the Calgary-Midnapore campaign office at 1:15 p.m.

Stephanie Kusie is running for the PCs in Calgary-Midnapore but there haven’t been any PC candidates confirmed for Calgary-Heritage.

The by-election will be held on April 3, but advance voting is on March 24.