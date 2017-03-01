

CTV Calgary Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and interim PC leader Rona Ambrose were in Calgary on Wednesday to rally support for candidates in two key byelections.

There are five vacant ridings in the country and two of those are in Calgary.

Calgary-Heritage is Stephen Harper’s old riding and Calgary-Midnapore was previously held by Jason Kenney.

Trudeau met with voters at Heritage Square in the afternoon and spent part of the day calling voters in the two ridings.

“We will not write off any corner of this country, that’s what I’m doing right here, that’s why I go to every byelection. That’s why I know it’s important for Canadians to know that we are listening to them and that we are focused on bringing strong, local voices to speak up for them in Ottawa,” said Trudeau.

Haley Brown is the Liberal candidate for Calgary-Midnapore and Scott Forsyth is running in Calgary-Heritage.

Ambrose spoke to supporters at the Calgary-Midnapore campaign office in the afternoon and commented on the carbon tax.

“This is his signature economic policy. It has failed in Ontario. It is failing in Alberta and this is what he thinks is going to solve, this is what he thinks will get pipelines approved. This is what he thinks will solve the economic woes of a province like Alberta. It will not,” said Ambrose.

Stephanie Kusie is running for the PCs in Calgary-Midnapore but there haven’t been any PC candidates confirmed for Calgary-Heritage.

The byelection will be held on April 3 and advance voting gets underway on March 24.