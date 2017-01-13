Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has just begun his tour across the country but he’s already taking heat for some controversial comments aimed at Alberta and the energy sector.

While at a town hall meeting in Peterborough, Ontario, Trudeau told the gathering that ‘Canada needs to phase out the oilsands.’

“We can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow,” he said. “We need to phase them out, we need to manage the transition off our dependence on fossil fuels. That is going to take time and in the meantime we need to manage the transition.”

The comments are making waves in our province, especially with Brian Jean, the leader of Alberta’s opposition.

“I’m really sick and tired of people attacking our oilsands and our economy and our economic engine of our entire country,” Jean said. “If Justin Trudeau plans on shutting down and phasing out our oilsands, he’s going to have to come through four million people and me before he is able to do it.”

Premier Rachel Notley said that she didn’t hear the comments herself but says they are likely up for interpretation.

She said that if the Liberals actually planned to phase out the oilsands, they would not have gone ahead and approved two new pipeline projects.