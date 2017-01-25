On the final day of his cross-country tour in the city, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced a lot of tough questions about his stance on the oilsands, jobs and U.S.-Canada relations during a town hall meeting at the University of Calgary.

The meeting, held at the Jack Simpson Gym, was attended by about 1,700 people and there were a sizable amount of hecklers too.

Over a dozen protesters had also set themselves up outside the hall, holding signs saying ‘Kevin O’Leary for Prime Minister and ‘Lock him up’.

Trudeau took questions for about an hour, focusing mainly on trade talk and the possible impact of renegotiating the North America Free Trade Agreement could have on Canada.

He told the audience that trade is good for Canada and has benefitted the country with millions of jobs.

“We know we need to make it easier and better to build businesses in Canada to be successful in a global marketplace to be competitive and that’s exactly what we’re moving forward on."

The most heated comments of the night came when Trudeau was pressed about his recent comments on Alberta’s oilsands where he said Canada would eventually need to phase out the industry.

Earlier in the afternoon, he told the media that he ‘misspoke’ when he addressed a town hall meeting in Peterborough, Ontario.

On Tuesday evening, he told the gathering that even previous governments realized that the reliance on the oilsands needed to end sometime, but not just yet.

“Even Stephen Harper recognized we need to get off fossil fuels eventually, we have to do that. We cannot do that right now, we have to manage a transition. That's why I approved pipelines the previous government wasn't able to do.”

Many of the people who attended the meeting said they are glad Trudeau took the time to face Albertans but felt he didn’t really address local concerns.

“I think it’s good there were strong opinions to give him a challenge,” said Alessandra Quartararl. “I think he handled the challenge quite well.”

“I think a lot of the questions were more Liberal and the questions that weren’t answered were from the Conservative side of things,” said Oliver Prcic.

The Prime Minister and his cabinet now head to Saskatchewan to continue the cross-Canada tour.