The Prime Minister made an appearance in Revelstoke, British Columbia on Saturday to attend a fundraiser for victims of recent wildfires across the province.

Trudeau addressed the crowd, with his daughter Ella-Grace at this side, and assured the gathering that the federal government has been working with the province to bring relief to those who have been displaced by the fires.

The federal government has deployed the Canadian Armed Forces to assist in battling the fires and emergency supplies have been sent from the national stockpile.

Trudeau implored Canadians to send financial support to the Red Cross as the government has vowed to match all donations to the cause.

“The Red Cross is there to support families, to help people through difficult times that they are totally stuck with,” said Trudeau. “The fact that we are all here today, to be there for our friends and neighbours over a few mountain ranges and around us, is really, really important.

“The first and most important thing each of us can do is make a donation to the Canadian Red Cross."

As a token of his appreciation, Mark McKee, Revelstoke’s mayor, presented Trudeau with a snowboard and a photo depiction of Nels Nelsen’s world-record setting ski jump from 1916.