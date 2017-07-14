Stampede may be the biggest event in town this weekend but it’s not the only one as the 10th annual Turkish Festival is underway at Eau Claire Festival Plaza.

The festival features Turkish art, folk dance, music and gourmet food and visitors can also buy handmade crafts and enjoy activities for the kids.

Ahmet Bozdemir is one of the organizers and says this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

“We managed to put more tents, more people invited, more performances on stage,” he said. “We have our folk dances, we have our food, most famous food, and then, most important, the people. We have the hospitality that it is world-wide known.”

Some of the tasty treats include; Turkish-style doner-kebab, shish-kebabs, pita-style sandwiches, gozleme pastry or kunefe and baklava with Turkish Tea or Turkish coffee.

Bozdemir says in past years between 10,000 and 20,000 people have attended the four day event and he says more are expected this year.

The Calgary Turkish Festival Runs from July 13 – 16 at Eau Claire Festival Plaza and is free.

For more information on the event, click HERE.