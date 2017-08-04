

CTV Calgary Staff





The Town of Turner Valley is currently under an emergency water restriction and officials are asking residents to take additional measures to conserve water.

A mandatory outdoor water ban was imposed at 1:00 p.m. Friday as a dearth of precipitation, combined with the recent heatwave, has impacted the water level in reservoirs. The ban will remain in place until further notice.

As of Friday afternoon, Alberta Environment and Parks had recorded the flow of the Sheep River, at a location near the townsite, at 2.2 cubic metres/second, significantly lower than the average flow in early August.

To assist with water conservation, the Town of Turner Valley recommends residents:

Reduce toilet flushes

Wait until loads are full before running washing machines or dishwashers

Avoid filling hot tubs or swimming pools

According to town officials, failing to obey the water restrictions could result in a fine of up to $1,500.

For updated information on the water ban, visit the Town of Turner Valley website.