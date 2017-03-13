Fire crews are at a home in the northeast community of Taradale after a blaze broke out on Monday morning.

The call originally came in at 10:45 a.m. and a second alarm was quickly called due to the high amount of smoke coming from the home on Taracove Way N.E.

Aerial trucks were brought in and made short work of the fire, extinguishing it just a few minutes after their arrival.

Invesitgators have not gone into the house yet but they have blocked off the scene and are watching it for hot spots that may flare up.

No one was home at the time and there are reports that the owners themselves may even be out of town.

Officials say the first began on the first floor and spread to the second story, but the damage was contained to home.