Officials say an early morning fire at the Masaya Lounge in southwest Calgary has been contained.

The call came in from the Masaya Bar and Grill, located at 2137 33 Avenue S.W. at around 4:30 a.m.

By the time crews got to the area, they found the building fully involved.

Fire is now under control, but it appears to have affected a printing store as well in the strip mall.

33 Avenue S.W. was closed in the area for the fire but it has since reopened.

Lolly de Jong, one of the first people who saw the fire, said she called 911 immediately after she saw flames shooting out of the roof of the business.

"Apparently the building's just been totally burned out," she said. "It just went up like tinder."

She said the fire happened when the restaurant was closed, so she hopes that no one was hurt.

CFD Battalion Chief Linley Biblow said they found smoke extending into the neighbouring business and called a number of crews to the scene to help out.

"We had multiple rigs given that it was a second alarm called. After going defensive on the fire and getting it knocked down, we did return quite a few of the rigs."

Crews will remain on the scene for most of the day to deal with hot spots.

Biblow says that the fire cause significant damage to the building including the roof and crews will be blocking it off so no one gets hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.