Two arrested in stabbing on LRT platform
Police has arrested two people in connection with the stabbing of a man on the City Hall LRT platform.
Calgary police have two people in custody in connection with a stabbing at the City Hall LRT platform early Wednesday morning.
Officers were called to the scene at about 1:10 a.m.
Police say a group of people got into a fight on the platform and one person ended up being stabbed.
He was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
Transit police found and arrested two people and turned them over to police.
There is no word on charges at this time.
