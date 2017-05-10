Calgary police have two people in custody in connection with a stabbing at the City Hall LRT platform early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1:10 a.m.

Police say a group of people got into a fight on the platform and one person ended up being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

Transit police found and arrested two people and turned them over to police.

There is no word on charges at this time.