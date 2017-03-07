Two bodies found at S.E. Calgary business
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 10:04PM MST
Police are investingating after two bodies were found at a southeast Calgary business on Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the business at 19th Avenue and 35th Street S.E. in the neighbourhood of Southview and found the pair dead at that location.
Homicide detectives are investigating and the deaths are considered suspicious.
There is no word on if the bodies found were male or female or what their identities might be.
More to follow...
